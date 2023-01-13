MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A local community is mourning the loss of a hero.

On Friday, the Midwest City Fire Department announced that a Sgt. Darin Hodges, a longtime member of the department, passed away.

Officials say Sgt. Hodges died from cancer quietly at home on Thursday night.

In 1995, Hodges was hired by the Midwest City Fire Department and served on the Honor Guard.

He spent 24 years with the department.

“Apparatus Operator Hodges devoted himself to the citizens of Midwest City. Darin was also a military veteran and served his country in the Middle East prior to joining the fire department. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Darin’s family and children as they grieve their loss,” the department posted.