Midwest City Fire Department, community mourning loss of lieutenant

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Midwest City Police Department is mourning the loss of a lieutenant who passed away unexpectedly this week.

Midwest City fire officials say Lt. Eddie Ellis passed away on Friday from complications related to an off-duty accident.

He leaves behind his wife Tia and two children Jacie and Cami.

Ellis graduated from Midwest City High School in 1997 where he was both a football player and wrestler.

He met Tia in high school and the high school sweethearts married in February 2000.

On September 11, 2003, Ellis began his career with the Midwest City Fire Department.

In 2012, he was promoted to the position of Apparatus Operator and worked most of his career on red shift.

Midwest City fire officials say Ellis always enjoyed watching his daughters in cheerleading and other sports activities.

He was also a “very talented carpenter,” and enjoyed life through fishing, beaches, outdoors, and being with friends.

“One thing about Eddie is that he was always willing to give a lending hand at a moment’s notice,” said the Midwest City Fire Department. “Eddie will be greatly missed by his firefighter family and the community he served.”