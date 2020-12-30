Midwest City first responders to receive COVID-19 vaccine

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – First responders in Midwest City will soon be protected against COVID-19 as the city recently received its first doses of the vaccine.

City leaders in Midwest City said it is receiving its first doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Officials say the initial batch will be able to reach about 45% of the first responders on staff.

