Midwest City High School officials search for culprits after “senior prank” leaves mess behind on last day of school

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – What may have started off as a harmless senior prank turned into a big cleanup at Midwest City High School on Thursday morning.

“Well it’s stupid. And it’s hard to fix stupid. And these kids don’t realize how stupid they’ve been and how much they have to pay for that and how long it will follow them,” said Chuck Jeffery, who lives near the school.

On the last day of the school year, Midwest City High School (MWC HS) was left with a mess to clean up.

“Kinda standard senior prank. I remember doing those whenever I was in high school so it kind of is what it is,” said Jaden Scarce, whose child is a freshman at MWC HS.

Video taken inside the school showed what appears to be chocolate sauce and glue throughout the hallway.

And outside you could see forks in the lawn and caution tape over sidewalks.

The school says a cleaning team handled the mess first thing before class started and now they’re looking over security cameras to see who did it.

We spoke with students off camera, who tell us they believe seniors, who graduated last week, broke into the school using a stolen teacher’s key pass.

“They need to be the ones cleaning it up. They need some sweat equity in it and they’ll think twice about it,” Jeffrey said. “The kids need to learn from this and the underclassmen need to learn too.”

The school tells News 4 thankfully nothing was permanently damaged.

But as for if the kids will get in trouble– that hasn’t been decided. But one parent says the school should set an example.

“Probably a breaking and entering charge, maybe a vandalism charge but nothing too excessive. You don’t want to take the kids’ lives away for a harmless prank,” Scarce said.

“Don’t be stupid… They need to punish them so the others realize there are consequences for their actions,” Jeffrey said.

The school tells us they are looking into the situation. We did speak with Midwest City Police as well. They tell us they are not part of the investigation.