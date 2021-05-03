Midwest City holds arts festival, sidewalk chalk competition May 8

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The city of Midwest City will hold its annual arts festival and sidewalk chalk competition, ‘Covered in Color’ this Saturday.

Covered in Color will be held Saturday, May 8 in the Charles J. Johnson Central Park at Town Center Plaza, located at S.E 29th Street and Mid-America Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The contest features three categories: ages 8-11, 12-15 and 16 and above. Registration for the competition has closed, but festival planners say there are plenty of opportunities for visitors to express their creativity during the event.

Live entertainment will be featured on the Central Park stage with art vendors and various demonstrations of stained glass, pottery, basket weaving and abstract art from the green lawn.

The event also features live performances of chainsaw art sculptures throughout the day. These spectacular works of art will be available for purchase through a silent auction onsite. The silent auction closes at 4 p.m. and the proceeds help to cover the costs of future Covered in Color events.

Covered in Color will also include food trucks, free activities, and special character visitors available for photos.

Visitors and participants can park in Town Center Plaza and admission is free.