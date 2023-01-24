MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Filing your taxes can be difficult and stressful for many Oklahomans.

However, you can have your income taxes prepared for free by IRS certified volunteers.

The Internal Revenue Service began accepting and processing tax returns for 2022 on Monday to start the 2023 tax season.

The IRS urges taxpayers to gather all necessary information before filing a return.

“Filing a complete and accurate tax return can avoid extensive processing and refund delays as well as avoid the possibility of needing to file an amended tax return,” the IRS said.

If you need help filling out your return, the City of Midwest City is hosting the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

Organizers say IRS certified volunteers will meet with residents to help fill out their returns.

You can schedule your appointment beginning at 12 p.m. on Jan. 31.

To schedule an appointment, call (405) 739-1239.