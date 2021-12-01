Midwest City house fire leaves Oklahoma woman trapped, fighting for life

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Midwest City woman is in the hospital fighting for her life after becoming trapped in her own home as it went up in smoke.

It was a terrifying wake up call at 3 a.m. – a woman trapped in her home as it was engulfed in flames.

“Sad, I can’t even imagine,” said Bertha McGuffee, who lives next door. “They even asked me to leave last night. I wouldn’t do it. I said I’ve lived here for 37 years.”

McGuffee stood outside in disbelief as her beloved neighbor’s home went up in smoke – her dear friend Katy Chesser trapped inside.

“If I was down and out, she’d go get me something,” McGuffee said. “I was the same way, we both took care of each other. I hope she makes it.”

Chesser’s husband tried to get her out of the house but couldn’t.

Thankfully, Midwest City Firefighters weren’t far away.

“Because of how close the crew was to getting here – they were able to get in inside and locate the second victim and get here carried out to safety as well,” said Chief Bert Norton.

Norton says initially, Chesser was able to cry for help – but soon became unresponsive.

Thankfully, they were able to revive her before rushing her to the hospital.

“We train for rescues and saves and it’s not often it has the ending that this did,” said Norton.

Most of their home is destroyed – precious belongings lost.

But McGuffee says there’s nothing more precious than the lives of those who lived there.

“They’re sweet people – trying to make ends meet,” she said. “Just praying for them.”

At last check, the victim was still in the hospital.

Firefighters believe the cause was likely a space heater.

They urge caution with the heating devices as we go into the winter months.