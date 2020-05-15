MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Since the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continues to decline, the state is moving forward with the second phase of its ‘Open Up and Recover Safely’ plan.

Officials with the City of Midwest City say they are mirroring the governor’s plan and will allow organized sports to resume and bars to reopen.

“Most local businesses have reopened with a few exceptions,” said Economic Development Director Robert Coleman. “Many of the ones remaining closed are corporately-owned and are simply following orders.”

Also, weddings and funerals can now include groups of more than 10 people and children’s nursery areas in places of worship can reopen.

City leaders say playgrounds, tennis courts, and basketball courts are also reopening on Friday.

“This is a great time to safely patronize local, independently-owned establishments who really value and appreciate the business,” Coleman said.

Although more areas are reopening to the public, officials stress that you should still practice social distancing from others and avoid socializing in groups.

“It is important for our businesses to continue follow the recommended safety protocols and for our residents to continue social distancing,” said City Manager Tim Lyon.

At this time, visits to senior care facilities and hospitals are still prohibited and those over 65 or part of a vulnerable population should continue safer-at-home guidelines.

“The safety protocols and practices are intended to prevent or slow the spread of the virus, which is what will enable us to implement Phase 3 next month,” Lyon said.

If cases continue to trend downward, the state will move into the final stage of the reopening plan on June 1.

At that point, officials say the senior center and community center will reopen.