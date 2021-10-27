Midwest City man in jail after allegedly threatening to kill customers at Nicoma Park bar

NICOMA PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – Nicoma Park police said a Midwest City man is locked up at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, after stating he was going to go get a gun and come back to kill customers.

“This is a very safe neighborhood. And to come into our neighborhood and threaten our loved ones and our families? Yes, that’s very scary. It’s very close,” said Bobbi Jo Hamilton, who lives next door to the bar.

Nicoma Park police said at 5 p.m. Monday, Richard Marlow was causing a ruckus at J.J.’s Bar and Grill. They said the 51-year-old was asking patrons if they knew where he could get some drugs.

“One of the patrons says, ‘No, you need to leave. This is not that kind of bar,’” said Lt. Mike Weiss of the Nicoma Park Police Department.

Police said that sparked a fight between Marlow and one of the patrons. At some point, Marlow ended up on a pool table.

“That’s when he got up and went towards the door saying, ‘I’ll be back. I’m going to kill you people,’” said the officer.

Richard Marlow

Minutes later, officers said the bartender spotted Marlow on the camera. Thinking quickly, police said the bartender locked the doors and dialed 911.

“It made her fear for her life, because she didn’t know what this gentleman had, if he had an actual gun or what he had,” he said. “She could see that he kept reaching under his seat.”

When officers arrived, police said Marlow took off leading them on a brief chase in rush-hour traffic. After he finally pulled over, officers discovered a 9MM handgun under his seat.

“I know the girl that was in there and she called me and she was really scared,” said Hamilton, who used to work at the bar herself and considers the people who work there family.

“They would protect all of us. That’s what I mean, it’s like a small knit family around here,” she said. “She’s a hero. Yes, she is.”

Now, Marlow is facing several complaints, including threatening to perform an act of violence, DUI, and eluding police.

“In looking at this gentleman’s previous criminal record, there’s nothing in his criminal records that would indicate this kind of violent behavior. So, we’re kind of stumped about why he would do something like this,” said Weiss.