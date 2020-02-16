Midwest City man charged with father’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting and killing his father.

Twenty-five-year-old Kurtis Haucke is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of pointing a firearm at another person. Both his mother and brother were in the house when the shooting happened on February 5.

"We received a frantic call from a sobbing woman who said her son had just shot her husband," Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said.

Court documents say Kurtis had been up at 3 a.m. the day of the murder, acting irrationally.

His mother, Tammy, told police she was trying to get a hold of a doctor while her husband, 57-year-old Karl Haucke, watched Kurtis.

Kurtis then allegedly ran into his parents' bedroom, and Karl followed.

According to the search warrant, Tammy believes Kurtis grabbed a pistol from under the bed.

She then "heard her husband say no and then heard two shots," the affidavit reads.

It goes on to say, "the defendant then pointed the gun at his mother and brother before shooting a mirror and then emptying the remaining rounds into the ceiling."

Haucke then ran outside, threw the gun down in the snow and went back into the house.

The search warrant says Tammy told dispatchers she was holding her son down until officers arrived. He was then taken into custody.

"It's a horrible situation. Our hearts go out to the mother and obviously the surviving sibling because it tears the family apart," Clabes said.