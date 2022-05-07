GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Midwest City, Okla., man died in a motorcycle crash in Garfield County on Saturday.

Dennis Dale Wallace, 78, died at the scene of the crash on OK-132 near Union Road southbound, around two miles north and a mile west of Hillsdale, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Wallace was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on OK-132 when he tried to round a right-hand curve at high speed. He went off the left side of the road, just south of Union Road.

The motorcycle went into a slide on its right side. When it hit the ground, it flipped onto its left side, throwing Wallace, OHP officials said.

OHP listed “unsafe speed on a curve” as the cause of the crash.

The weather was clear when the crash occurred.