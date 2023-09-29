MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County jury has found a now-49-year-old man guilty of Midwest City’s first-ever triple homicide back in 2017.

Ramon Pugh was found guilty of three Murder in the First Degree charges for the January 28, 2017, murders of Derell Barksdale Jr., 39, Donielle Gregory, 39, and Terrance Jackson, 51. Pugh was also found guilty of Possession of a Firearm After Former Conviction of a Felony.

The triple murder happened at Pugh’s home on East Babb Drive in Midwest City.

Prosecutors say Barksdale, Gregory and Jackson were at the house for several hours before gunshots were heard coming from the living room of the duplex around 8:45 p.m., according to a witness.

Barksdale and Gregory were shot multiple times while Jackson had a single gunshot wound.

Pugh fled the scene, before turning himself in February 3, 2017.

Originally, Pugh was facing the death penalty, but the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s

Office made a motion to dismiss the death penalty on August 30, 2023.

The jury recommended a sentence of Life for Barksdale, Gregory and Jackson’s deaths and 20 years for the possession charge.

Formal sentencing will take place October 16, 2023.