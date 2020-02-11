Midwest City man sentenced to prison for 2018 bank robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Midwest City man who robbed a bank in 2018 was sentenced to prison in federal court on Monday.

On May 2, 2018, 40-year-old Michael Allen, of Midwest City, entered a Bank of Oklahoma near NW 23rd and Meridian and handed the bank teller a note.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the note stated, “Give me everything in both drawers, No dye money or devices or I will shoot, Don’t push button until after I leave, Now.”

At the time of the robbery, Allen was on federal supervised release after serving the term of imprisonment for his previous federal conviction for a bank robbery at the same bank.

A petition to revoke Allen’s term of supervised release was filed by the government after his new crime.

He was charged on July 3, 2018, by a federal grand jury.

On Monday, Allen was sentenced to serve 151 months in prison for the bank robbery and 24 months for the revocation, both to run concurrently. After his prison term, he will serve three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $500 restitution to the Bank of Oklahoma.