Midwest City movie theater foreclosed upon less than a year after opening

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Midwest City movie theater that has been open for less than a year is being foreclosed upon.

The Warren Theatre, which closed for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is going into foreclosure.

The theater had been open for just seven months before COVID-19 caused all movie theaters to temporarily close back in March.

Arvest Bank filed the foreclosure in late August, saying the theater owes millions in loan payments and interest.

Warren already sold the theaters they operated in Moore, Broken Arrow, Kansas and Missouri.

A City of Midwest City spokesperson released the following statement to KFOR about the foreclosure:

“We, like communities around the country, are saddened by the impact of the COVID-19 virus on some of our businesses. We are optimistic that there will be a positive resolution for the Warren Theatre whether it bounces back or whether another theater operator seizes the opportunity to purchase it. It is a stunning theater – one of the most beautiful in the country. We are confident there will be a theater there in the future.

While we will have a temporary loss of sales tax revenue, we are not solely reliant on the Warren in that shopping area – the rest of the area has been successful. There is construction there now and more is coming.”

