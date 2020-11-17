Midwest City murder suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say the search for a man accused in a deadly shooting has come to an end.

On Nov. 5, officers with the Midwest City Police Department rushed to a home following a reported shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 36-year-old Jerome Piggie dead in his front yard with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say Piggie’s wife said that her brother, 30-year-old Leo Milligan, shot and killed Piggie after a confrontation.

Authorities immediately began searching for Milligan, saying that he was considered armed and dangerous.

Now, officials say that search has come to an end.

On Monday morning, the U.S. Marshals arrested Milligan in Shawnee. He has now been booked into the county jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.

LATEST STORIES: