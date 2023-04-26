MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you have an outstanding municipal warrant in Midwest City, organizers say you may be able to clear it by simply paying a fine.

An amnesty program is now available at the Midwest City Municipal Court for those with an outstanding municipal warrant.

Organizers say the goal is to reduce over 12,000 outstanding warrants. The amount of the warrant will be cut in half, but payment in full is required.

As part of the program, warrants that are at least two years old are eligible for the program.

“Clearing out older warrants relieves stress on our system, but it also relieves stress for those who have a warrant issued,” said Vicki Floyd, Midwest City Prosecutor. “We encourage anyone who knows that they have a warrant issued, please just contact us and ask for help.”

For more information, call the court at (405) 739-1280.