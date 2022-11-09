MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Midwest City police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing following a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, Midwest City police were called to a home in the 9600 block of Sonata Ct. after a domestic argument.

When officers arrived at the scene, they met 69-year-old Wilma Taft, who was holding a weapon.

Authorities say that they began to order her to drop the weapon but she began to raise it toward them.

At that point, Sgt. Bobby Harris and Officer Van Ninh fired at her.

Taft was rushed to a local hospital where she passed away.

Following an investigation, both officers were cleared of any wrongdoing.