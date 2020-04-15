Live Now
Oklahoma Governor Stitt gives update on coronavirus response

Midwest City organizing ‘Shine the Lights’ event for healthcare workers

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma community is encouraged to attend an event to support healthcare workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

The City of Midwest City, the Midwest City Fire Department, and the Midwest City Police Department are hosting an event to thank AllianceHealth Midwest for their service to the community.

The ‘Shine The Lights’ event will take place Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. at AllianceHealth Midwest.

Organizers say the community can park in the parking lots across from AllianceHealth Midwest, located at 2825 Parklawn Drive, in Midwest City.

Supporters are asked to flash their car headlights and make signs and posters for the hospital staff.

Share this story

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map

(Click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter