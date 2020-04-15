Midwest City organizing ‘Shine the Lights’ event for healthcare workers

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma community is encouraged to attend an event to support healthcare workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

The City of Midwest City, the Midwest City Fire Department, and the Midwest City Police Department are hosting an event to thank AllianceHealth Midwest for their service to the community.

The ‘Shine The Lights’ event will take place Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. at AllianceHealth Midwest.

Organizers say the community can park in the parking lots across from AllianceHealth Midwest, located at 2825 Parklawn Drive, in Midwest City.

Supporters are asked to flash their car headlights and make signs and posters for the hospital staff.