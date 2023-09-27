Update, 1:50 p.m.

The Midwest Police Department says a suspect was shot while attempting to break into a home. That person has been taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Update @ 12:17 p.m.

Midwest Police Department confirms one person is in custody. No further information has been released.

ORIGINAL STORY – Midwest City PD investigate shooting, one victim

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest Police Department is responding to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Chopper 4 is on the scene.

Authorities have confirmed that the incident is located near Reno and Midwest Blvd., where you can see police officers roping the area with crime scene tape in the video above.

Police confirm one person has been taken to OU medical with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Reno & Midwest Blvd, Image courtesy KFOR

Details of what led to the shooting are still being investigated at this time.

This story is developing.