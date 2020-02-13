Midwest City police identify victim in deadly shooting

The scene following a deadly drive-by shooting in Midwest City.

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Midwest City.

On Wednesday evening, 911 dispatchers received a call for help after a man was shot as he tried to get into his home.

“I need an ambulance and a police officer right now—my neighbor just got shot in his front yard,” the caller told dispatchers.

When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Ethridge DeJuan Farris dead on the front porch of a home in the 1300 block of Juniper Circle.

Investigators say it appears that Farris was trying to open his front door when he was shot multiple times.

“These cases are extremely frustrating because of the lack of eye witness information but our agency has some promising leads. We are dedicating a tremendous amount of police personnel to investigate this loss of human life,” Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said.

If you have any information on the crime, call (405) 739-1388.