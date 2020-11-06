Midwest City police investigating deadly shooting

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they are investigating a deadly shooting in Midwest City.

Around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning, 911 dispatchers received a call about a shooting near S.E. 15th and Air Depot in Midwest City.

“We responded to a call of a shooting just shortly after three. When we arrived, we found a deceased victim in the front yard,” said Lt. Ron Stecker, with the Midwest City Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man in the front yard of a home.

Neighbors say they were shocked to hear the news.

“I was pretty shocked actually. I mean I see people coming in and out of that house every so often, but I never thought something like this was going to happen,” said resident James Leforce. “Someone got murdered … so why wouldn’t it make me nervous?”

At this point, the victim’s identity has not been released.

“It’s really quiet around here. There’s never been no issues with anything like this that I’ve ever; I’ve been here for about a year and a half so it’s really a quiet neighborhood,” said Leforce.

So far, no arrests have been made.

“We don’t have any suspect information at this time” said Lt. Stecker.

