Midwest City police investigating officer-involved shooting

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Friday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, Midwest City emergency crews responded to a reported shooting near Heritage Park Mall.

When Midwest City police arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gun walking along the sidewalk. Witnesses say the man could be seen firing the rifle into the air several times.

Authorities say an officer shot the man twice during the encounter. He has been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Interim Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter told KFOR that he expects the investigation to continue over the next couple of days.

