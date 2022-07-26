UPDATE: Midwest City police are now saying that a shooting did not occur in the 9400 block of NE Stardust Lane.

The call that a shooting occurred was a false report.

Original Story

MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) – Midwest City police are investigating a reported shooting Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the 9400 block of NE Stardust Lane regarding a reported shooting.

Authorities have not yet released details on whether a person was shot, or whether a suspect has been identified or apprehended.

This is a developing situation.

KFOR will update this report with more information once available.