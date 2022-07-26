UPDATE: Midwest City police are now saying that a shooting did not occur in the 9400 block of NE Stardust Lane.
The call that a shooting occurred was a false report.
Original Story
MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) – Midwest City police are investigating a reported shooting Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the 9400 block of NE Stardust Lane regarding a reported shooting.
Authorities have not yet released details on whether a person was shot, or whether a suspect has been identified or apprehended.
This is a developing situation.
KFOR will update this report with more information once available.