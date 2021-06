MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Midwest City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 88-year-old man.

Thomas Parkey was last seen around 9:45 a.m. Monday at 305 Country Club Cir. wearing jeans, slip-on black shoes, and a tshirt.

Parkey drives a white 2001 Dodge truck with Oklahoma license plate ‘FWX575.’

If you see Parkey or have an information on his whereabouts, call MWCPD immediately.