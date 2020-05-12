Midwest City police, residents shocked by alleged machete murder of woman inside camper

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman was arrested after allegedly killing a woman with a machete inside a camper in the presence of her infant child.

“Horrible, horrible, horrible. Just imagine a dismembered, a chopped up body,” a woman who wanted to remain anonymous told News 4.

From the backyard of her Midwest City home, that woman watched crime scene investigators carry a bag that she believes was full of body parts out of the mobile home next door Friday night.

“For somebody to dismember a person, a human life like that. That was horrible, very, very horrible crime,” she said.

Another neighbor, Lily Shanks, noticed some odd activity minutes earlier.

“There was some guys that walked down that way. I thought there was going to be a fight, so I called the non-emergency number,” Shanks said.

According to police, they responded to the home after another call from someone saying they needed to report a murder.

When officers responded, they found 45-year-old Patty Perdue dead inside the mobile home after 29-year-old Anisha Mackey had come to the home with her infant child.

“According to witnesses, Mackey, Perdue and two other individuals were inside the camper when Mackey started acting strange, picked up a machete and started swinging a machete,” Chief Brandon Clabes with the Midwest City Police Department said.

Clabes said two people escaped the camper when the violence began, but reported hearing Perdue yell for help.

This all happened in the presence of Mackey’s newborn baby.

“Six-weeks-old infant,” Clabes said. “We contacted DHS and of course the baby was placed with a relative at that time.”

Clabes said Mackey refused to talk with officers about what happened. She was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a murder complaint.

“I feel crushed. For something to happen like that in my neck of the woods, right here at home,” the next door neighbor said. “My prayer goes out to the families and hope you know that everything, that she gets the help that she needs.”