MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Midwest City Police Department is searching for a 61-year-old man last seen the morning of Nov. 21.

Farley Thompson was last seen near SE 29th and Post Rd. around 9 a.m. Nov. 21, wearing blue jeans and a blue flannel shirt.

Thompson is described as a 5’6″, 200 lbs. white male, with brown eyes and brown/grey hair.

He drives a black 2006 Ford F-150 extended cab with OK tag ‘HOY561’.

If you see Thompson or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Midwest City Police Department at 405-739-1306.