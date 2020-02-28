Midwest City police search for serial robber

Midwest City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a serial robber.

MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) – Midwest City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a serial robber.

Police say he’s hit four different stores in the last two months, each time, wearing a mask and leaving a note. In the note, he warns clerks he has a gun and tells them to give him all of the money they have.

Lisa Barron was his latest victim, working the cash register the night he walked in.

"The guy came up, had a thing of mixed vegetables. I grabbed it and then he threw the note down,” Barron said.

The note said, “I have a gun. I don’t want to hurt anybody, but I have a sick daughter, and she needs the money.”

"I looked at him and I said, 'Are you serious?' I said, 'You really don't want to do this,' and he just looked at me,” Barron said.

Four-hundred dollars later, and he was gone.

“We’re not real sure of where he’ll target next,” said Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes.

Midwest City police say he’s hit Ross, Family Dollar, Aldi and Big Lots.

None of the stores were able to capture clear surveillance footage, but one did snap a single grainy photo.

“Thin build, wears a hoodie cinched down over his face, but he also wears a surgical mask which is really unusual,” Clabes said.

Barron says she’s now watching each customer closely, worrying he might return for more.

"It can happen here, it can happen anywhere. I don't want it to escalate to anymore violence or the gun being used or anything,” Barron said.

If you have any information to help Midwest City police, give them a call.