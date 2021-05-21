Midwest City police searching for porch pirate pair caught on camera stealing items from inside packages

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City police need the community’s help in identifying a pair of porch pirates who are seen on camera stealing packages and opening mail.

The below video, recorded on Monday, May 17, shows a woman and man at the front door of a residence.

The male suspect appears to pick up some packages as the female suspect takes a manila envelope from the mailbox.

The female suspect is then shown walking to the side of the house, where she opens the manila envelope and looks through its content. The male suspect appears to be crouched next to her, opening the packages.

The suspects stole the items from inside the packages and left the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Detective Starcher with the Midwest City Police Department at (405) 739-1337.

