MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Midwest City Police Department is warning residents that a man is calling community members, pretending to be a detective.

The suspect is impersonating Detective Wade Ramsey, and is spoofing his caller ID to make it appear as if he were calling from the Police Department’s Records Division, according to Police Department officials.

The caller pretends to be Detective Ramsey and demands a return phone call while speaking with an urgent tone, police officials said.

“Please, for your safety, always verify the phone number to be that of the police department if receiving a call from one of our officers,” a Police Department official said.

Midwest City police also remind residents that they will never request or demand payment of any kind over the phone.