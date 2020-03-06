Midwest City postal clerk receives sentence after embezzling postal funds, making false records

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A postal clerk who embezzled postal funds and made false postal record entries received his sentence in federal court this week.

On Monday, 53-year-old James Barnes, of Norman, was sentenced to a 24-month term of probation. As a condition of his probation, he will be required to serve 72 days in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Barnes was the lead Sales and Service Associate at the Midwest City Branch Post Office when he conducted a scheme to steal postal funds by taking cash for stamps without properly accounting for the sales.

Barnes made false entries into his cash register at least 178 times from Oct. 2015 through June 2018, and took nearly $3,000 belonging to the Postal Service.

Barnes was charged with one count of embezzlement of postal funds in excess of $1,000, one count of theft of government money in excess of $1,000, and four counts of making false entries in the U.S. Postal Service’s records.

On July 11, 2019, a jury convicted Barnes on those six counts.

Barnes was sentenced to 24 months of probation. He is required to serve 72 days in prison on the weekends. He must also pay restitution of $2,950.67 to the USPS.

