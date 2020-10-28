Midwest City postpones Veteran’s Day parade

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An annual celebration in Midwest City has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Midwest City announced that the annual Veteran’s Day Parade, which was scheduled for Nov. 11, has been postponed.

“Based on the advice of local medical professionals and the rising hospitalization numbers, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the parade. It’s very disappointing not to have the parade on Veteran’s Day, but we are committed to the long-term safety and health of the participants, the attendees, and our staff,” said Midwest City Mayor Matt Dukes. “I want the public to know that the decision was not taken lightly. We know the Veteran’s Day Parade is a cherished event in our city. We are a patriotic community and we love celebrating our veterans and the military members of our community.”

Organizers say they plan to bring back the event as soon as circumstances allow.

LATEST STORIES: