Midwest City requiring food services staff to wear face masks

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City’s City Manager Tim Lyon signed a proclamation on Friday requiring all on-premise staff in restaurants, breweries, wineries, taverns, shopping mall food courts, food halls, cafeterias, bars, night clubs, and any other food services to wear masks or face coverings while on duty.

The proclamation modified Ordinance 3406 and became effective on Friday. The requirements are in place through September 30.

The owner or operator of any establishment that violates the ordinance is subject to a fine not to exceed $200 and may have its municipal license or permit revoked or suspended for up to a year.

The city say the mandate was put in place “based on recently elevated COVID-19 hospitalizations. In addition, recent scientific and data-based investigations by the Oklahoma City County Health Department (OCCHD) have identified targeted areas where safety measures will substantially improve the city’s response to the pandemic and help to preserve the health of the community.”

“Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, we have closely monitored the data on the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in order to respond with requirements to help keep our residents safe,” said Tim Lyon, City Manager. “We will continue to monitor the data and to make needed changes or adjustments to our ordinance with the health and safety of our community as our priority.”

City Hall and other city facilities require those entering to wear a mask or some type of face covering.

