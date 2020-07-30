Midwest City sees boost in sales tax revenue despite business closures

MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) – Despite several businesses in Midwest City closing, city officials say the economy is in good shape.

Economic development director Robert Coleman says sales tax revenue is going up.

“Our sales tax collection for the most recent period were actually up double digits,” he said.

Mayor Matt Dukes is also happy with the numbers. “Our first sales tax check came in, we were surprised, but very overly cautious. The second one in June came in, and we were shocked. And our last one came in, and we were overjoyed,” he said.

Several businesses in the city have closed, including JCPenney, Pei Wei, Catherine’s and Versona. Locally-owned The Drum Room also closed.

The owner, David Attala, who also owns The Wedge, says The Wedge will reopen in the fall with a seafood restaurant called The Catch.

He says he just wants to focus on the positive. “We had a great run in Midwest City, enjoyed being there, we did okay,” Attala said. “I’m going to miss the people there.”

Dukes and Coleman say the chain stores closing were more an effect of nationwide trends rather than the pandemic locally.

They say the overall good economic trend is thanks to people shopping for the essentials over the past few months at grocery stores and home improvement stores. “Everybody stayed in Midwest City to shop,” Dukes said. “You’re stuck at home and you look around, and you decide, ‘Well, maybe we need to paint that room and maybe we need to some things in the yard,'” Coleman said.

Officials say they hope the positive trend keeps going. “We’re overjoyed. We pray it continues the way it does,” Dukes said.

