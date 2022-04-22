MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A new sports complex is opening in Midwest City.

The Midwest City Multi-Athletic Complex, located at 9400 S.E. 29th St., is opening to the public on Friday.

The new Midwest City MAC allows teams in multiple youth and adult sports to compete on the same fields.

The new state-of-the-art facility has built-in features that will easily transform all three of the baseball/softball diamonds into youth football/flag football fields, youth soccer pitches, or other large sports fields.

“The work on this complex by our City staff and project partners has truly been commendable,” said Tim Lyon, City Manager of Midwest City. “It’s the Midwest City voters, however, that we really need to thank. They stepped forward in 2018 and told us they wanted new sports facilities. We hope they are as excited as we are about the completion of this first phase.”

Other features include sidewalk accessibility throughout the facility, a food truck court, canopied spectator seating areas, and a baseball-themed playground.

“Community demand for youth and adult sports in Midwest City is high, and that’s why our Parks & Recreation team has already been overwhelmed with requests to use this amazing new facility,” said Asst. City Manager, Vaughn Sullivan. “Even though we expect a lot of tournaments to partner with us at the MAC, our Midwest City community is getting the chance to play first. We’ve made sure that our adult softball leagues and new youth leagues have been the first teams to hit the fields.”

The Midwest City MAC was approved by voters as part of the 2018 Moving Forward General Obligation Bond program.

The grand opening ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. with a traditional presentation of the colors by cadets of the Carl Albert High School JROTC.