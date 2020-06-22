Midwest City to open new phase of public trails

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Midwest City will soon have a new place to enjoy the great outdoors.

Following a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday evening, visitors will be able to enjoy the second phase of the Soldier Creek Industrial Park Recreational Trail system.

The trail is intended for use by mountain bikers, hikers, walkers, and dog walkers.

The multipurpose trail was funded in part through Recreational Trail Grant funds, and was matched by city funding.

Phase two used $240,000 in federal funds, $60,000 in city funds, and $15,000 in in-kind labor and materials.

The ribbon cutting will be held at 6 p.m. near the trailhead, located at 7250 N.E. 23rd St.

