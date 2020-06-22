Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
KFOR Noon News

Midwest City to open new phase of public trails

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Midwest City will soon have a new place to enjoy the great outdoors.

Following a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday evening, visitors will be able to enjoy the second phase of the Soldier Creek Industrial Park Recreational Trail system.

The trail is intended for use by mountain bikers, hikers, walkers, and dog walkers.

The multipurpose trail was funded in part through Recreational Trail Grant funds, and was matched by city funding.

Phase two used $240,000 in federal funds, $60,000 in city funds, and $15,000 in in-kind labor and materials.

The ribbon cutting will be held at 6 p.m. near the trailhead, located at 7250 N.E. 23rd St.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter