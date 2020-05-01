1  of  2
Midwest City to reopen with safety requirements in place

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – As businesses across the state open their doors to the public, officials with Midwest City say they will continue to follow the governor’s reopening plan.

The city’s emergency ordinance was recently modified by the city council in order to following Gov. Stitt’s ‘Open Up and Recover Safely’ plan.

City leaders say personal care businesses, dining facilities, and other non-essential businesses can reopen but should require employees to wear masks while interacting with customers and fellow employees.

At the same time, restaurants will be required to check employees’ temperatures before their work shifts begin.

Also, all workers who are possibly sick with COVID-19 are required to stay home or be sent home immediately.

“Other organizations and businesses can plan to reopen or staff workplaces based on future dates included in the OURS plan as they are announced,” City Manager Tim Lyon said.

Midwest City offices will reopen to the public on Monday, but individuals will need to wear a mask in order to enter the city facilities.

Residents with questions can call (405) 739-1297.

