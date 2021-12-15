Midwest City woman warns of job opportunity scam that was too good to be true

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Midwest City woman said she sidestepped a scam after being offered a part-time job that was too good to be true.

“They need to be stopped because innocent people are getting taken advantage of and that’s not right,” said Sharron Stinnett.

Stinnett said she saw a post about a part-time job opportunity on Facebook from a woman in the metro area. After finding out the job would be centered around inputting data into a computer for a company, the retired IT specialist from Tinker Air Force Base went for it.

“Would you be interested in working part time from home making $25 an hour? It’s not too bad for working part time,” Stinnett told KFOR.

Stinnett said the woman on Facebook sent her a code for an interview on Google Hangout.

“I did a two hour interview with them and I was giving them all kinds of information, which is scary,” she said.

That includes a copy of a military ID, because she was told the company she was interviewing for was Conduent, which is the same company Oklahoma uses to issue unemployment benefit cards. The alleged company also gave Stinnett a contact with the email address HRDepartmentConduent18@gmail.com.

“Any emails should officially come from conduent.com,” she said. “So, then that’s why I thought this is definitely a scam.”

She also started getting red flags when Stinnett decided it was her turn to ask the company interview questions, which went unanswered.

“I kept asking about their EIN (Employee Identification Number) and how they were listed in the Better Business Bureau,” Stinnett told News 4.

Sharron Stinnett of Midwest City got wise to a job scam.

Stinnett was also said she’d be receiving $12,000 worth of office equipment for the new gig.

“I said, ‘How’s that going to be paid for?’ And they said that it would be paid for with an Apple Card,” she told News 4. “That’s when I started to question it. They would never come out and tell me.”

Putting her detective hat on, Stinnett started searching online for information about Conduent. She found the actual company’s website and called the phone number she found.

“They were aware of it, that that was not a thing,” Stinnett said.

Conduent sent News 4 this statement:

“Conduent has no involvement in this incident. This is NOT a legitimate hiring practice or policy of the Conduent human resource department. We would not send a recruiting email through a Gmail account and would not ask for credit card or financial information as part of the recruiting process. Unfortunately, this is an all-too-common scam in which scammers pretend to represent reputable corporations (Conduent and many others) and attempt to take advantage of potential job seekers. Conduent recommends that all job-seekers remain alert for phishing or other online scams and to not provide any personal or financial information until they can verify the validity of the sender.” CONDUENT

“Please tell your scam company to remove all of my confidential information from their files, and I’m also going to go on Facebook and let others know not to fall for your trap, because it is a scam and you will be hearing from my attorney soon,” said Stinnett, as she read aloud the message she sent the alleged interviewer.

KFOR did reach out to the woman who was originally offering the position on Facebook. They told us we had “nothing to worry about” and we were “free and safe with this company.” After sharing with her that we were a news organization and asked for a statement, we were blocked.