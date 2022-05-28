MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) – A woman’s dog was shot and killed by a Midwest City Police Department trainee Friday. It happened in the middle of the night, and police said it was a split second decision. Now, the dog’s owner is planning to file a lawsuit.

Midwest City police tell KFOR the dog was aggressively charging at their officer, but owner Brook Triplett said her dog was just excitedly playing with the police officer before he fired his gun.

“He literally just shot my dog two times in the head,” Triplett said. “Now, my dog’s dead that I’ve had for 10 years, and I’m upset and I don’t think it’s fair.”

Body cam video shows three officers – one being a trainee – arriving at Triplett’s home shortly after 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said Triplett called concerned about possible marijuana plants growing in her yard, but they also got another call from Triplett’s relative to do a mental health check at the home. Porter said they filed these as two separate incidents since they had to come to the house twice that morning.

Upon arrival for the second call, officers expressed concern about Triplett’s 170-pound Alaskan Malamute inside the front yard fencing.

“Just leave him right there. I don’t want the dog to jump on me and stuff,” an officer is heard saying.

“I’m telling you, he’s fine,” Triplett is heard reassuring the officers that the dog is safe.

Max. Image provided by Brook Triplett.

The conversation moved to the driveway. As the senior officers talk with Triplett, it appears that the dog, whose name was Max, is barking and running at the trainee.

“He’s not going to bite you!” Triplett is heard saying in the video.

But, the trainee fired his gun at the dog, killing it.

Triplett can be heard screaming in shock.

An embrace from Max. Image provided by Brook Triplett.

She tells KFOR the shooting was unjustified.

“The police officer didn’t give me a chance to put my dog up,” she said. “He didn’t give me a chance to call my dog off, not that he needed to because my dog was not doing anything wrong. He just gets excited and barks. He doesn’t bite. He’s never bitten anybody ever and he was ten years old. And I never would have brought him out with police officers if I, for one second, thought that he might get put down for any type of reason. I never would have allowed him out of that gate.”

Porter sent KFOR this statement: “Officers have to make spilt-second decisions. A large, aggressive, charging dog is a very dangerous situation. It’s unfortunate this happened.”

He also said they are conducting an internal review of the incident, and they’ve offered to help Triplett adopt a new dog.

“I don’t want a new dog,” Triplett told KFOR. “I want my dog. I want my dog back. Anybody who knows me knows how much he meant to me. I’ve had him his whole life. Never had an issue.”

Triplett said she plans to sue the police officer who shot Max, and her hope is that he’s fired from the Midwest City Police Department.