Midwest City youngster receives backyard kindergarten graduation ceremony

MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop a Midwest City family from throwing a special, backyard graduation ceremony for their son, who completed kindergarten.

Asher Wilson’s family hosted the ceremony in his honor. His parents, sister, brother and some stuffed animals, including a Care Bear wearing a face mask, were in attendance.

COVID-19 has upset many rites of passage, but the young man’s family was determined to make sure he was given the graduation he deserved for his accomplishment.

“You started the school year off with a brand new attitude. You quickly made friends and weren’t afraid to talk to your teachers or your classmates, sometimes a little bit too much. Asher Wilson, will you please come up and receive your diploma,” Asher was told during the ceremony.

Asher claimed his diploma and celebrated his achievement by tossing his graduation cap into the sky.

