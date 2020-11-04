Midwest City’s ‘Holiday Lights Spectacular’ canceled

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular Christmas tradition has been canceled for the 2020 holiday season in Midwest City.

On Wednesday, officials with the City of Midwest City announced that the annual Holiday Lights Spectacular was canceled.

The animated light display, which is held at Joe B. Barnes Regional Park, has to be canceled due to the significant damage caused by last week’s ice storm.

According to city leaders, there was substantial damage to trees in the park and to the light display that had been installed prior to the storm.

Instead of setting up the additional lighting displays, city staff will be busy cleaning up the storm debris.

“This decision was made much after evaluation of the damage to the park and to the displays,” said City Manager Tim Lyon. “There’s simply not time to clean up the park and to repair and install displays before the holiday season.”

LATEST STORIES: