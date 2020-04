OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Severe weather once again returned to Central Oklahoma, and this time it came packing plenty of hail.

Severe storms rained hail of many sizes, including as large as golf balls and tennis balls, down upon Yukon and Mustang.

The National Weather Service in Norman issued several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Watch the above video for KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan’s look at Tuesday’s severe weather.

Related Content PICS: Hail in Oklahoma