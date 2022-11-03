OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In honor of all military service members, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will be providing free entry through the entire month of November, honoring those who have served.

Additionally, up to four immediate family members of qualifying individuals will receive 50% off of general Zoo admission. Military members must show a valid military ID at the Zoo’s ticket window upon arrival to receive complimentary admission for themselves and discounts for up to four accompanying guests. Advance reservations are not required.

The special month will also include spectacular discounted offers while in the park including 10% off purchases at the Zoo’s Safari Gift Shop and $10 off all available Wild Encounter behind-the-scenes experiences while visiting the Zoo. Military members can also save $10 off any ZOOfriends membership.

Currently the OKC Zoo offers a daily 50% discount on general admission to all veterans, active duty, active reserves and retirees of the military (with valid military ID) throughout the year as a way of expressing gratitude to all servicemembers.

Reservations are now open for OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS occurring nightly Saturday, November 12 through New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023 with drive-thru and walk-thru experiences from 5:30 to 11 p.m. with the last check-in at 10 p.m.

OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS will be open on holiday nights including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

Online reservations are required for OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS and can be made at www.okczoo.org/safari-lights.

To purchase advance Zoo admission tickets go here okczoo.org/tickets and avoid the entry lines. Regular daytime admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children two and under are admitted free