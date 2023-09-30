YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — “Homecoming” had more than one meaning at Friday evening’s high school football game in Yukon. Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3), Joseph Jarvis, just returned from his fourth deployment, but his children had no idea dad was coming home that night.

Jarvis drove back from Texas on Friday morning. His wife told News 4 he wasn’t supposed to be home until the end of October, so it was a big surprise finding out they would be reunited earlier than expected.

“He missed her first steps and, you know, when I was praying and thinking about this, I just was like, man, I just hope that he can be here to walk her these steps out onto the field and so something happened and it came through,” said heather jarvis, wife of CW3 Joseph Jarvis.

The surprise homecoming happened moments before Yukon High School’s homecoming football game.

“Today was extremely exciting. Once in a lifetime opportunity to occur. I want to thank my leadership for allowing this to happen,” said CW3 Joseph Jarvis, with the Army National Guard.

Jarvis got to walk his daughter, Emelyn, on the field for homecoming court.

“It felt surreal. It was you know, it was kind of like, is this happening? You know, is this real life? But yeah, it was incredible. She’s she’s grown so much since I’ve been away,” said Jarvis.

The entire fan base was happy to see his return.

Now, a family is reunited after nearly 10 months.

“I left Christmas night. I’m looking forward to just having some some one on one quiet time in our house and just enjoy each other’s company,” said Jarvis.

It’s a memory the Jarvis family said they’ll never forget.

It’s not just the Jarvis family celebrating this weekend. More than 120 soldiers with the Oklahoma National Guard are set to return home on Saturday following a nine-month deployment overseas.