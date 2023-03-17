OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Military families have one less thing to be concerned about when it comes to education and support as they navigate the transitions in the armed forces.

“Supporting the troops means supporting their families,” said OVCA Head of School Audra Plummer. “Incorporating these students’ needs into our existing wraparound services is worth it to make a kid’s transition easier.”

The Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA) is the only all-virtual school in the state of Oklahoma and has a Oklahoma Purple Star designation from the Oklahoma State Department of Education for providing programs for military-connected children.

OVCA says its classes offer state-licensed teachers and a online platform that is supportive in providing a stable environment for students to learn at their own pace.

Image courtesy Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy, Military-connected students receive specialized support from OVCA

The OVCA says the tuition-free public school serves over 130 military-connected students in Oklahoma. It also has a designated liaison for military families and the school to assist with any concerns with connecting military student with other within the school pipeline.

Enrollment for the 2023-2024 is currently open. More information can be found at ovca.k12.com.