Military prosecutors conclude investigation into sexual assault allegations at Fort Sill, find no probable cause that assaults occurred

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – Independent military prosecutors determined that there is no probable cause to support allegations that sexual assaults occurred at Fort Sill.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) investigated sexual assault allegations made by three soldiers.

“We conducted a full and thorough investigation into the recent sexual assault reports and dedicated significant investigative resources to ensure we uncovered the facts and evidence,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Commanding General, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. “We encourage reporting and take all reports of sexual harassment or assault seriously with an absolute commitment to fully investigate every report to determine the facts and evidence in order to take appropriate actions.”

An investigation was launched after a female soldier reported on March 27 that she was the victim of multiple acts of sexual assault at different times and locations while attending Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Sill.

“Numerous Ft. Sill instructors were implicated in her allegations,” a Fires Center of Excellence news release states.

Fort Sill personnel immediately safeguarded the soldier who made the allegations. The accused were suspended to “protect the integrity of the investigation and to ensure a safe and secure training environment,” according to the news release.

U.S. Army CID investigated the accusations.

Over 30 CID agents from across the nation, many with advanced sexual assault investigation training, were involved with the investigation.

“The CID team included the Army’s most experienced sexual assault investigators,” the news release states.

The investigative team conducted over 700 interviews, reviewed more than 5,000 page of documents, performed a digital forensic analysis of over 100,000 text messages and analyzed thousands of hours of security camera footage recorded at the times and locations that the alleged assaults were reported to have occurred.

CID consulted other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.

Two additional soldiers who attended AIT made sexual assault allegations during the investigation. Those allegations were incorporated into the investigation.

“After a thorough analysis of more than 3,000 documented hours of investigative work, independent military prosecutors determined there was no probable cause to substantiate the allegations,” the news release state.