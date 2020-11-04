Military veteran has medical episode while in Noble voting line

NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A military veteran had a medical episode while standing in a long line to vote in Noble, Okla.
Community members waited four to five hours to vote on Tuesday.
A veteran who was waiting in the line passed out.
Kim Self Michaud, a Noble resident who was in line to vote, said on Facebook that an ambulance was called for the veteran. Michaud gave KFOR permission to use photos that she posted on Facebook.
Officials said first responders checked out the veteran; he is expected to be okay.
