Military veteran has medical episode while in Noble voting line

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A military veteran had a medical episode while standing in a long line to vote in Noble, Okla.

Community members waited four to five hours to vote on Tuesday.

A veteran who was waiting in the line passed out.

Kim Self Michaud, a Noble resident who was in line to vote, said on Facebook that an ambulance was called for the veteran. Michaud gave KFOR permission to use photos that she posted on Facebook.

Officials said first responders checked out the veteran; he is expected to be okay.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter