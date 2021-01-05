Millions in lost revenue due to low enrollment means staffing adjustments next year for Oklahoma school district

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Mid-Del School District must throw out its traditional mode of planning for next year as the administration contends with a drop in student enrollment and funding.

Enrollment is way down this year, dropping from what was consistently above 14,000 students to only 11,000 enrolled.

That has meant a loss in more than $5 million in state funding, and more in federal funding.

With 90-percent of the budget going to staffing, there will have to be adjustments made next year.

“We’re staff for 14,000 students and we have 11,000 students, and that’s just not something that a school district can maintain for a large period of time,” said Superintendent Rick Cobb.

The closure of schools last year and virtual learning that was employed this year has also meant fewer meals were doled out to students. That had a direct result on how much federal funding the district received for the nutrition fund. But the labor costs remained the same, and food costs were similar to normal, so that fund is expected to see a $1.1 million deficit, which will come out of the district’s general fund.

Low enrollment and financial stress are not issues unique to Mid-Del. Cobb said if they staff appropriately next year, the outlook won’t be as grim as it sounds.

The hope is that the necessary cuts will be made through typical attrition, teachers retiring and resigning. Cobb said each year, that amounts to about 100 vacancies in teaching positions district-wide.

“Our goal is going to be to be able to keep everybody employed and still have small class sizes,” Cobb said.

Simultaneously trying not to understaff will be a careful balancing act. The district is expecting many of the students to return, but when that happens remains to be seen.

Already over the past two months, some of the 3,000 students who did not enroll again have returned.

“As typically happens from virtual schools after October,” Cobb said, “you start to see some of that trickle back into the traditional brick and mortar schools.”

But Cobb said he believes that about half of the students who did not enroll, may not be enrolled in any school at all. Mid-Del Schools only has transfer papers for half of the students who did not return, and some of the students who returned in November and December were not enrolled anywhere else.

“I would say that it’s easily over a thousand students that aren’t enrolled and also haven’t transferred somewhere else,” Cobb said.

It’s another serious concern for the district as they try to plan for student success next year.