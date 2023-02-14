OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Paycom Software Inc. has given $116,000 to the Millwood Enrichment Foundation.

This comes as a two-year commitment to the Millwood School District. Officials say the investment is for the future of Millwood Public Schools and offers resources that support ongoing and new educational programming, including specific funds for Millwood’s marching band program.

Band members from Millwood Public Schools with Dr. Cecilia Robinson-Woods, Davaro Wilson, Milo Wilson and Rickey Hunt, Sr. Image courtesy Paycom.

“We greatly appreciate this generous donation from Paycom,” said Milo Wilson, president of Millwood Enrichment Foundation. “The funding will help to provide ongoing support for programs at the district and further improve the quality of education in our schools, specifically to improve our music education programs and provide new instruments for students who participate in band.”

According to Paycom, Millwood’s marching band has expanded from around a dozen students in 2019 to more than 70 students from grades 6-12. The first part of the two-year financial gift from Paycom of $54,000 will go directly to this program.

“The funding will allow us to strategically invest in music education programs that research has shown supports students’ success in other academic areas, like reading and math,” said Dr. Cecilia Robinson-Woods, superintendent of Millwood Public Schools. “Paycom’s investment into our music education supports Millwood in its efforts to continue to build champions in the classroom, in the community and in life!”

Paycom says its continuously invests in sustainable programs, including educational causes, that make sure basic needs are met and encourage brighter futures.

“Supporting initiatives that give back to sustainable organizations is key to our community efforts,” said Jason Bodin, senior director of marketing and communications at Paycom. “Music creates opportunities to innovate, collaborate and show creativity, and studies show positive outcomes for students who participate in band and other extracurricular activities. We’re grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such important programs.”

For more information about the Millwood Enrichment Foundation, visit Millwood Public Schools’ website.