MINCO, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Minco are encouraged to keep an eye out for anything suspicious following several grass fires in the area.

Officials with the Minco Fire Department say they have responded to several suspicious grass fires in the area.

Now, they are asking the community to look out for anyone who is acting suspicious on the back roadways.

If you see anything, report the suspicious activity to the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.