Minco Public Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

MINCO, Okla. (KFOR) – The superintendent of Minco Public Schools says an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kevin Sims announced on the district’s Facebook page that the employee was at Summer Pride daily. The last day was June 25, which is less than 14 days ago.

Out of an abundance of caution, the health department requests that anyone who was at Summer Pride the week of June 22 to 25 and is showing any symptoms should be tested for the the virus.

Sims says the weight room and all facilities used were sanitized thoroughly each day.

